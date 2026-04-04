Saints Sports Festival day three keeps the energy alive

The third day of the Saints Sports Festival is once again bringing together learners, staff, and supporters for a full programme of inter-schools competition, with the energy on the St Stithians grounds showing no signs of letting up.

Read more: Saints Sports Festival day two brings energy and school spirit

With six sporting codes in action, athletes from visiting and host schools are taking to the field, court, and pitch with determination, delivering moments of skill and passion that keep spectators firmly on the edge of their seats.

The festival atmosphere remains as electric as ever, with supporters lining the sidelines to cheer on their teams, celebrate big moments, and soak up the unique spirit that has come to define the Saints Sports Festival each year.

Also read: Saints suffer a defeat in the opening Saints Sport Festival rugby encounter

Away from the competition, the social heartbeat of the festival continues to pulse, as learners from different schools mingle, forge new connections, and share in the kind of experiences that extend well beyond the final whistle.

As day three unfolds, the Saints Sports Festival is once again proving that it is about far more than winning; it is a celebration of sport, school pride, and the bonds that bring young people together.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.