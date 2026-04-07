Public to weigh in on city’s plans and budget

The Speaker of the Tshwane City Council, Mncedi Ndzwanana, has urged residents to participate in the city’s upcoming public participation process on key planning and budgeting documents that will guide service delivery and development over the next three years.

All stakeholders, community organisations, members of the media and business representatives are asked to engage in the review of the Draft 2026/27 Integrated Development Plan (IDP), the Draft 2026/27–2028/29 Medium-Term Revenue and Expenditure Framework (MTREF), and the Draft Property Rates Policy and By-law.

Ndzwanana said these documents collectively outline the city’s strategic priorities, service delivery commitments and financial planning for the medium term.

He emphasised the importance of public participation in ensuring that municipal decisions reflect the needs of communities.

“Public participation is a cornerstone of democratic local governance. It provides residents with a meaningful opportunity to influence decision-making processes, ensure that their needs and priorities are reflected, and hold the city accountable for service delivery and development outcomes,” he said.

He added that the IDP, budget and related policies must be shaped by the voices of the people they are intended to serve.

“Your voice matters in shaping the future of our city. We call on every resident to take part in this important process and help us build a Tshwane that reflects the aspirations of all its people,” said Ndzwanana.

Dates, times and venues of meetings. Photo: Tshwane metro

Residents can attend scheduled community meetings, submit written inputs and engage through all city platforms.

Ndzwanana also urged participants to engage constructively and responsibly to help build a responsive, inclusive and sustainable city.

All relevant documents are available on their website at www.tshwane.gov.za and can also be accessed at local municipal libraries.

Members of the public wishing to comment on the Draft Reviewed IDP can email idpcomments@tshwane.gov.za or submit written comments to the IDP comments box at the reception desk on the ground floor of Tshwane House, 320 Madiba Street, Pretoria.

Comments on the MTREF and related tariffs can be sent to mtrefcomments@tshwane.gov.za or submitted at the MTREF comments box at the same location.

For the Draft Property Rates Policy and By-law, comments can be emailed to Solly Selepe at sollysel@tshwane.gov.za or hand-delivered to the designated comments box at Tshwane House.

All submissions must be made in writing, with the closing date for comments set for May 4 at 16:00.

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