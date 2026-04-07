Unity and camaraderie make the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival a success

The 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival concluded on April 6, with the final whistle being blown in the game between New Zealand’s Westlake Boys High 1st XV against Hoërskool Randburg 1st XV.

The New Zealanders were too strong for the local school, winning 28-8.

Read more: Hoërskool Noordheuwel U16 wins their last game of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival

Over the three days, the Burger and C fields came alive with roars and a standing ovation for the skills and talent shown by various schools across the province, including the international school from New Zealand.

A highlight was when the Westlake Boys’ High 1st XV kicked off their games with the haka, which left spectators in awe.

There were no league tables, trophies or medals at the Easter Rugby Festival; it was purely about the love of rugby, school spirit and community.

Also read: Rugby fans and families support their teams for the final day of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival

Camaraderie and brotherhood also shone over the three days on the fields, with teams celebrating their wins and encouraging one another when scores were not in their favour.

St John’s College looks forward to hosting the 30th Easter Rugby Festival next year and continuing to showcase talent at the grassroots level.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.