Pretoria public pools close as swimming season ends

The Tshwane metro has officially brought its 2025/26 public swimming season to a close, with free-standing pools shutting their doors from April 7.

The metro announced that, despite facing operational challenges during the season, the majority of its public swimming facilities remained open and accessible to residents. One of the challenges was a shortage of liquid chlorine gas cylinders that was beyond the metro’s control.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city extended its gratitude to the public for their patience and co-operation throughout the swimming season.

He said several free-standing swimming pools across Pretoria will now be closed for the winter period.

These include: Pretoria North, Soshanguve, Club Rendezvous Splash Pool, Deon Malherbe, Tjaart van Vuuren, Sunnyside, Atteridgeville, Les Marais, Gert van Schalkwyk, Saulsville, Eersterust, Mamelodi East and West, Zita Park, Bronkhorstspruit, and Zithobeni.

He said some facilities were closed earlier due to maintenance and repair work.

“Hillcrest swimming pool was shut from April 1 to allow for essential upgrades, including improvements to the grandstand, ablution facilities, and administrative offices to ensure compliance with health and safety standards,” Mashigo explained.

He said similarly, the Laudium swimming pool was also closed from April 1 to undergo necessary repairs.

According to Mashigo, these upgrades are aimed at improving the overall quality, safety, and user experience at the facilities.

He said all affected swimming pools are expected to reopen during the spring season.

ALSO READ:

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel