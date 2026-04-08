What’s on in Pretoria?

WEDNESDAY

Mzanzi Young Farmers Indaba @ Choose Life Church – April 8-9

The Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba attracts nearly 2 000 young farmers, agro-processors, and industry leaders over two action-packed days. Start 07:30. 086 124 6673. Tickets via Quicket.

Transform your Thoughts

Online via Zoom. Most of us are unaware of how much our thinking operates on autopilot and how these patterns quietly shape our decisions, relationships, and stress levels. We will explore how to: Recognise the thoughts driving your reactions; shift from reactive patterns to calm, intentional responses; and cultivate greater clarity, resilience, and better decision-making. Start 19:30. 082 456 1418.

UP Expert Lecture by Prof Amanda Bastos @ Future Africa Campus, University of Pretoria

Prof Amanda Bastos presents Foot-and-mouth disease: A familiar foe in formidable new form. 17:30 for 18:00. Register at forms.gle/x7bHrhJ9MNZnXwVi8. Enquiries contact the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences on 012 529 8000.

THURSDAY

Forge Watch Party @ 16 Catherine Road, Shere

Come watch the pros in action! Experience top-level padel up close as the Melrose Mavericks train and prepare for the Kit Kat Elite Padel League. This is your chance to see elite skill, speed, and strategy in action! 19:00–21:30. 072 065 7664.

Holiday Fun Charms Workshop @ Groenkloof Bowls Club

A fun, hands-on activity where each child picks their favourite charms, designs and assembles their own keychain and takes home their unique creation. Start 10:00–12:00. Bookings: 071 484 1428.

FRIDAY

Tres Scholarum @ Aula Ouditorium, Universiteit van Pretoria

Die Jaarlikse Tres Scholarum Koorfees is ’n gevierde musiekgeleentheid wat drie van Pretoria se vooraanstaande skole – Hoërskool Garsfontein, Die Hoërskool Menlopark en Hoërskool Waterkloof – saambring in ’n aand van harmonie, uitnemendheid en gedeelde tradisie. Elke koor bied ’n sorgvuldig saamgestelde repertoire aan wat wissel van klassieke meesterwerke en gewyde werke tot kontemporêre verwerkings en trots Suid-Afrikaanse komposisies. Hoërskool Garsfontein Koor en Marimba-ensemble, Die Hoërskool Menlopark Koor en orkes, Hoërskool Waterkloof Koor en orkes. Tyd: 18:30 vir 19:00. Kry jou kaartjies by iTickets. 012 420 6552.

SATURDAY

Annual Dog Day @ Pretoria Boeremark

Bring your furry friends along for a day of fun, and let our team pamper your pets while you enjoy the market atmosphere. We can’t wait to see all the wagging tails! Vet talks, best dressed competition and more! Dogs must be leashed, and owners must clean up after them. WhatsApp: 061 446 1614.

Konsnert 2026 @ Pierneef teater

The Full-Colour Choir of the Phyllis Robertson Home performs a variety of unique songs, some in original form, but mostly with reworked lyrics to tell our own stories. Our aim is to educate anyone who still thinks of people with disabilities as ‘not-quite-normal’. Start 15:00. Bookings: 082 922 5075.

Mootvallei Fall Market @ cnr of Louis Trichardt & Morgan

Support local. Buy local. Start 08:00 until 13:00. Elma 076 147 8096.

Soul Anatomy Move – Women Walking Together @ The Big Red Barn, Irene

This walk is for women navigating cancer… and for the women who are walking alongside them. No pressure. No expectations. Just walk with us. Start 07:00. 072 020 1572 or 072 617 7667.

Parlementpraatjies Boekbekendstelling @ Boekeplek & Kuierstoep

Marga Ley in gesprek met Pieter Mulder. Dit gaan nie oor politiek nie maar oor hoe die parlement werk of moet werk, met baie staaltjies. RSVP: Marga Ley 083 708 3366. Tyd: 11:00. Die boek sal te koop beskikbaar wees.

SUNDAY

Fresh@Wolwe & Waterkloof Spruit @ Wolwespruit Mountain Bike & Trail Park

Distances: 5/12/17km & new 9km technical hike. Adrenaline-filled adventure for beginner to advanced skilled runners. AWESOME Prizes by SALOMON to category winners and lucky draw winners. Dogs on leash allowed for 5 & 12km. Get your tickets on Entry Ninja. Start 06:00–11:00. 083 399 9564 or 012 054 5448.

POMC Pre War (WW2) motorshow @ Pretoria Old Motor Club, Keuning Street

Display of mostly vintage vehicles. Picnic and braai facilities. Food and drink will be available. Start 09:00–13:00. Johann Leiding 076 476 2252 or Frik Kraamwinkel 082 444 2954.

MONDAY

Networking – Wellness Entrepreneur Collaboration @ Karoo Café Nursery

Calling all yoga/pilates studios, health practitioners, vendors of supplements, equipment, software, and educational services. Join us for a casual, focused discussion over coffee to explore which collaborative initiatives make the most sense for our group. RSVP: Please confirm your attendance via WhatsApp to Mamogale Monnakgotla 082 854 8904. Start 11:00.

TUESDAY

Child Welfare Tshwane Bramley Golf Day @ Waterkloof Golf Club

Raising vital funds to help vulnerable children stay in school, thrive in class, and dream bigger than their circumstances. Because every child deserves a fair shot at school and life. Book your team or sponsor a hole. Registration: 09:30.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Pretoria Walking Adventure @ Start at Melrose Place – May 2

Join us on an unforgettable walking experience in Pretoria! We delve into the Hidden History and little-known facts. Historical points to visit: Melrose Place, Church Square, Tudor Chambers and Burgers Park. Safe parking at Melrose Place. Stop at Mug & Bean for refreshments. Starts at 09:00. Bookings: 083 206 2262.

Mampoerfees @ Willem Prinsloo Landbou Museum – 6 Junie

Uitstalling van veteraan motors, trekkers, enjins, ossewaens, plaasimplemente en selfs nuwe trekkers. Ossewa en trekkerritte. Staccatos tree op. Perde- en hondevertonings. 08:00–21:00. 012 326 6770 of WhatsApp 071 309 4173. Kaartjies: www.howler.co.za/mampoerfestival

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