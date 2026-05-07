Blitz delivers dignity, care to hundreds

Over 700 homeless people and community members in Mamelodi recently received essential services, meals, hygiene packs, clothes and health checks.

This follows after Thandanani Drop-Inn Centre held a successful service delivery community blitz for the homeless community in Mamelodi.

The essential services delivery was held at Phomolong, Bus Depot in Mamelodi East on Friday.

Senior social worker at Thandanani centre, Morongwa Mogotlane, said the blitz was attended by stakeholders such as the local CPF, Homeless Programme NPOs, Sassa, Home Affairs, police, soup kitchen by Shoprite, Mamelodi GBV brigades and the Department of Health.

Mogotlane said the different stakeholders shared their services with the vulnerable residents. The initiative also brought dignity, relief, and co-ordinated support directly to the community.

A wide range of integrated services was rendered on the day.

Mogotlane added that community members received psychosocial support through on-site support services.

“Social work assessments were conducted to identify urgent needs, with referrals made for substance use intervention, family reunification, shelter placement, and access to identity documentation,” she said.

Basic needs support formed a vital part of the intervention.

She added that clothes were distributed to restore dignity, and warm meals were provided to ensure no one left hungry.

Health-related services included basic screenings, health education, and referrals to local clinics for continued care.

She further said the stakeholders also facilitated access to information on employment opportunities, skills development programmes, and social relief services.

Importantly, awareness and advocacy were central to the day. Community members were educated on available resources, rights, and pathways to long-term support, strengthening their ability to seek help beyond the event.

Mogotlane noted that the service blitz was not just a once-off intervention, but a critical entry point into sustained care.

She emphasised that “true impact lies in consistent follow-up, restoring dignity, and walking the journey with the community beyond the day of service”.

The community members were overwhelmed with gratitude and expressed deep joy upon receiving assistance.

They thanked all stakeholders and partners for their collaboration in making this day a powerful demonstration of care, unity, and meaningful service delivery.

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