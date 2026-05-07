Mamelodi hosts stylish street runway with a cause

Hundreds of fashion lovers came to attend the Street Cotton Third Edition 2026 fashion show held at Mbombhi Street in Mamelodi West, Section B3, over the weekend.

The theme for the event was ‘Wear anything comfortable but stylish’, and the runway showcased stunning clothes designed by local clothing designers.

The event was organised by the co-founder of Street Cotton, Adul ‘Indwango’ Maimane (31), in celebration of his birthday.

Speaking to Maimane, he said this is the third Street Cotton Show and this year they have invited three clothing designers from Jeanius Designer, Eyeworld Boutique, and Mpya Strata.

He said the Street Cotton Third Edition 2026 was held on the street, showcasing the designer’s creations, which drew everyone’s attention.

“The Street Vintage Fashion Show is giving young and upcoming designers and models an opportunity to showcase their artwork,” said Maimane.

The street fashion show was also a fundraising event for a local orphanage.

Street Cotton is a movement of designers, photographers, models, and artists founded in 2021 during lockdown by Maimane and Mulligan Shaba.

Maimane’s passion for vintage clothing started at school in 2009, and he has never looked back.

He said the Street Cotton fashion show will be celebrated annually during his birthday month.

“Street Cotton also offers a helping hand to young models by boosting their confidence and preparing them to be independent when they are on stage,” he said.

Maimane said he was inspired by clothing designers such as David Tlale.

His message to the youth of Mamelodi who want to become clothing designers is that they can be anything they want in life, as long as they believe in what they are doing.

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