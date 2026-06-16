Gauteng police on high alert as Youth Day celebrations get underway

Gauteng police have sought to reassure residents and businesses that comprehensive security measures are in place across the province for Youth Day commemorations on June 16.

The reassurance comes after a widely circulated social media message claimed businesses should close on June 16 and 17 due to alleged plans for riots, looting and attacks on foreign-owned businesses.

The message, attributed to an organisation calling itself “Advocacy For Human Rights and Democracy”, alleges that vigilante groups are planning coordinated action in several parts of the country, including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

However, no evidence was provided to support the claims and no official intelligence reports have been released confirming the allegations.

Against this backdrop, Gauteng SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni said law enforcement agencies had conducted extensive operational planning and intelligence assessments ahead of the public holiday.

“Several hotspots and areas of concern have been identified throughout the province and sufficient resources have been strategically deployed to maintain law and order,” said Mthombeni.

Police said resources had been mobilised across the province to increase visibility and prevent opportunistic crime during Youth Day events and gatherings.

Mthombeni warned that any form of lawlessness, public disorder or criminal activity would be dealt with decisively.

“Youth Day is a significant occasion in our country’s history. We call on all residents to commemorate this day responsibly and peacefully. Our members are fully deployed and ready to respond to any situation requiring police intervention,” he said.

The provincial commissioner urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement officials and report suspicious or criminal activity to their nearest police station or through the SAPS Crime Stop number.

While the social media warning has generated concern among some residents and business owners, authorities have not announced any specific threat linked to Youth Day events in Gauteng.

Police said they remain committed to ensuring that the province remains safe, secure and peaceful throughout the commemorations.

The message identifies parts of KwaZulu-Natal, particularly Durban, as well as Johannesburg and Pretoria, as potential hotspots, with Atteridgeville and Soshanguve specifically mentioned among areas allegedly considered at higher risk. The claims have not been independently verified.

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