Man accused of killing Mamelodi cousins denied bail

Bail was denied against Tebogo Mnisi (38), who is linked to the double murder of Mamelodi cousins on June 19, after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) opposed bail.

This follows after the accused from Mamelodi East applied to be released on R2 000 bail through his legal representative.

He stated that he is the sole breadwinner for his three children and his mother, that he has a business that is financially suffering as he is in custody, and that he handed himself over to the police.

NPA regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said Mnisi is facing two counts of premeditated murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of unlawful ammunition.

It is alleged that during the early hours of October 26, 2025, the accused shot and killed his girlfriend, Tshiyamo Sweetness Moramaga (22), and her cousin, Boleseng Mirandah Moramaga (21).

Mahanjana said the accused also allegedly attempted to kill their friend, Desmond Semang (27), who was with the two women at a tavern in Mamelodi East that night.

Following police investigations, the accused was arrested at a garage on Solomon Mahlangu Drive on October 27, 2025.

However, State Prosecutor Advocate Tsheko Mphake opposed the application, arguing that the accused is facing serious charges and is a danger to himself as he allegedly tried to kill himself after committing the offence.

Tebogo Mnisi from Mamelodi denied bail in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s court on Friday.



Furthermore, Mphake argued that the accused may threaten the surviving witness since she is known to him.

In addition, the prosecutor said releasing the accused on bail will also cause community uproar, which may result in the community taking matters into their own hands.

Mphake stated that the community has already burned down the house of the accused, and that, considering the lengthy jail time the accused might serve, he may evade his trial and flee to Limpopo, as he did after committing the offence.

The magistrate agreed with the state that the accused faces serious charges and that if released on bail, he might interfere with the witness.

Furthermore, the magistrate said that the accused failed to provide proof of his business and that releasing him on bail would jeopardise society’s confidence in the justice system.

A family member of the two cousins, Nthabiseng Buthelezi, said there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

“We are happy that the accused will remain in police custody until the duration of the case. We are also satisfied with the work that the investigating officers have brought necessary evidence forward to help the court deny the accused bail.”

She added that it is expensive for the family to travel from Limpopo to court using their own money, only to have the case be postponed, but they are now happy that justice will prevail.

The matter was postponed to July 20 for the outcome of ballistics reports.

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