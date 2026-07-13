Rand Water maintenance: Several Pretoria areas warned of 12-hour water disruption

Rand Water and Eskom will embark on Phase 2 of maintenance work at their Palmiet and Mapleton Systems, which supply water to parts of Tshwane, on July 17

This follows the successful first phase of maintenance, which took place from Friday, May 29, to June 2

According to Tshwane Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the second phase maintenance work is scheduled to run for 12 hours, from 08:00 to 20:00.

“This essential work will coincide with Eskom’s planned critical maintenance activities, which will enhance operational flexibility across key Rand Water systems to reduce the risk of plant trips and equipment failures.”

Mashigo explained that during the 12-hour maintenance period, there will be no water pumping from the Mapleton system, which means areas it supplies will experience a complete interruption in water supply. The Palmiet system will operate at only 78% of its normal pumping capacity.

“This essential work will result in water supply interruptions to Tshwane’s water network systems supplied by the Mapleton and Palmiet systems.”

Mashigo urged customers to check the city’s platforms before maintenance to find a simple list of affected reservoirs and meters, along with the areas they serve.

“The city apologises for the inconvenience that may be experienced as a result of the abovementioned maintenance work, and consumers will be regularly kept updated on developments.”

The following City of Tshwane reservoirs and meters, which are supplied by the Mapleton System, will be affected:

-Carina Street Reservoir- Corobrick Plant -Garsfontein Reservoir – Garsfontein Reservoir-Eersterust Reservoir -Koedoesnek LL Reservoir-Lynnwood Reservoir- Magalieskruin Reservoir – Mamelodi R1 Reservoir -Mamelodi R2 Reservoir -Moreleta Reservoir -Parkmore LL Reservoir -Parkmore HL Reservoir – Queenswood Reservoir -Sinoville HL Reservoir -Waverley HL Reservoir -Waverley LL Reservoir -Gastonbury Reservoir -Koedoesnek HL Reservoir -Mamelodi R3 Reservoir -Mamelodi R4 Reservoir Monument Park Reservoir -Waterkloof East Reservoir -Waterkloof Ridge Reservoir -Constantia Park Reservoir -Erasmusrand Reservoir -Elardus Park Reservoir -Meintjieskop Reservoir -Muckleneuk Reservoir -Mooikloof Reservoir -Graham Road meter (currently not in use) -Hatherley meter

Midas and Leander meters -Nellmapius meter -Sammy Marks Museum meter -Savannah meter -Shere meter -Woodlands Mall meter

Reservoirs and meters supplied by the Palmiet System:

-Akasia Reservoir – Akasia East Reservoir – Akasia West Reservoir – Doringkloof Reservoir – Ga-Rankuwa East Reservoir -Ga-Rankuwa West Reservoir –

Ga-Rankuwa Industrial Reservoir – Hospital Hill Reservoir – Klipfontein Reservoir – Kruisfontein Reservoir -Mabopane Main Reservoir – Mabopane Reservoir – Mabopane Central Reservoir – Klipgat Reservoir – Magaliesberg/Rosslyn Reservoir -Rama City meter



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