Watch: Dis-Chem Foundation turns compassion into winter relief

While winter may mean cosy evenings and warm blankets for some, it can be a cruel and unforgiving season for thousands of South Africans who have nowhere safe to sleep. For those living without shelter, protection or a safe place to call home, surviving the drop in temperature is a harsh daily reality.

Recent figures from Statistics South Africa’s 2022 profile shows that homelessness in SA has grown exponentially, from over 13 000 people in 1996 to more than 55 000. Many believe the real number may be even higher, with countless people living in temporary arrangements or outside the reach of formal counts. Behind these statistics are parents, children and individuals trying to survive another winter on the streets.

To help ease this burden, the Dis-Chem Foundation runs its Blankets Plus Campaign every winter. This initiative is designed to bring immediate physical relief and a sense of dignity to vulnerable communities across the country. Through the campaign, the foundation distributes specially prepared winter care packs, each consisting of a warm blanket, a cosy beanie and a pair of gloves.

The Dis-Chem Foundation’s initiative is about more than just providing physical warmth. It is about restoring dignity, offering hope and reminding people that they are seen and cared for. By personally distributing care packs and food donations at traffic intersections, bridges and other locations where people are most in need, the Foundation brings help directly to those who need it most.

Through the Winter Blankets Plus Campaign, the Dis-Chem Foundation is helping to turn compassion into action – one blanket, one beanie and one pair of gloves at a time.

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