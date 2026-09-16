Here is what we know about the eight murdered women

The discovery of eight murdered women in Ekurhuleni in approximately two months has intensified fears that women may be being deliberately targeted.

The victims’ bodies were found in Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Clayville and Kwa-Thema between July 15 and September 15.

Several of the women were found naked or partially clothed, while some reportedly had visible bruises or other signs of violence.

However, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said investigators had not yet established that the same person or group committed the murders.

“At this stage, it is premature to speculate on patterns. These appear to be quite distinct, separate events,” Cachalia said during a police briefing on Tuesday evening.

Police said it has established a multidisciplinary task team comprising detectives, crime intelligence officers, forensic experts and other specialised units to determine whether any of the murders are connected.

Police have also deployed additional officers to increase visibility in Kempton Park and surrounding areas.

Let’s take a look at the timeline of the murders:

July 15 – First body found near R21

According to Eyewitness News, the first woman’s body was found near the R21 in Kempton Park.

She had allegedly been strangled with cable ties.

A suspect was arrested on July 17 and remains in custody. Police have not confirmed whether this suspect has any connection to the subsequent murders.

August – Second woman found in Kempton Park

Police records presented in the latest case count indicate that a second woman’s body was discovered in Kempton Park during August.

Detailed information about the date, her identity and the condition in which she was found has not yet been publicly released.

August 24 – Partially naked woman found near R21

A 32-year-old woman’s body was found near the R21 in Kempton Park on August 24.

According to EWN, she was partially naked when her body was discovered. Police have not publicly disclosed her cause of death.

September 7 – Body found in Clayville stream

A woman’s body was discovered floating in a stream in Clayville, near Tembisa Mall.

The case was initially not included in the broader total but was added following a review of murders reported in the area.

Police have not publicly released further details about the woman’s identity, age or cause of death.

September 10 – Decomposed body found

The body of another woman was found in the Kempton Park area.

She was reportedly naked, and her body was already decomposed when it was discovered. She has not been publicly identified.

September 12 – Missing runner found dead

The body of 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo was discovered after she disappeared while out running.

Moselakgomo had reportedly left her Rhodesfield home for an afternoon run and was last seen by her daughter.

Her family later identified her body at the Germiston mortuary.

She is one of only two victims who had been formally identified by Wednesday morning, according to EWN’s latest report.

September 14 – Woman found in Olifantsfontein

Another woman was found partially naked in Olifantsfontein.

Police said she had visible bruises and that the circumstances in which her body was found shared characteristics with some of the earlier cases.

September 15 – Woman found in Kwa-Thema

A 35-year-old woman’s body was found in Kwa-Thema, Springs.

Police had not identified her by Tuesday evening. Police have not released her cause of death or detailed information about the crime scene.

Let’s look at the similarities between the murders thus far:

Police and published reports have identified several similarities, although not every characteristic applies to every victim:

All eight victims were women.

Most were believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

The bodies were found within the broader Ekurhuleni region.

Several discoveries were concentrated around Kempton Park, the R21 and Olifantsfontein.

Several women were found naked or partially clothed.

Visible bruising or signs of violence were reported on some of the bodies.

Some bodies appeared to have been left or dumped in open, secluded or publicly accessible areas.

Several victims remained unidentified after their bodies were discovered.

The murders occurred within a relatively short period, between July and September.

The condition of some bodies and the locations where they were found were sufficiently similar for SAPS to establish a coordinated investigation.

International news agencies Reuters and Associated Press reported earlier that some victims showed possible signs of sexual violence.

Police have, however, not publicly confirmed the full forensic findings in each case.

Is this the work of a serial killer?

Police have not confirmed that a serial killer is operating in Ekurhuleni.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe previously said the similarities were concerning enough for police to intensify the investigations and issue a safety warning. However, investigators still need forensic evidence to establish whether the cases are connected.

Cachalia said police were investigating multiple murders and warned against speculation while forensic and investigative work continued.

Former SAPS criminal profiler Elmarie Myburgh told eNCA that the deaths should be approached as a possible serial-killer investigation until the evidence proves otherwise. This is an expert opinion and not an official police finding.

Police have confirmed that they are pursuing a person of interest, but have not disclosed the person’s identity, gender or which case they may be connected to.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane said investigators had made one arrest and were pursuing one other person.

The arrested suspect is linked to the first murder reported in July. Police have not established publicly that this person is connected to any of the other seven cases.

There is a R400 000 reward offered for information

The Police Ministry has announced a R400 000 reward for information that leads to a breakthrough in the investigation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed police to prioritise the cases and said no stone should be left unturned in finding those responsible.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111 or submit information through the MySAPS app.

Police have urged the public not to circulate unverified information or publicly accuse individuals without evidence, warning that speculation could compromise the investigations.

Also read: Man killed in horrific multi-vehicle accident in Pretoria East

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