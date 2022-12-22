47 White-Backed vultures killed in mass poisoning in KZN

Witness Reporter

A mass poisoning has left 47 White-Backed vultures dead in Zululand.

The gruesome discovery, made by Wildlife ACT vulture monitors while conducting routine vulture surveillance, was made on Sunday.

It said in a statement that of the 47 carcasses found, 35 had their heads removed and an additional five, which had not yet succumbed to the poisoning, received treatment at the scene before being transported to a permitted rehabilitation facility for further treatment.

Five tawny eagle carcasses were also found at the scene. A criminal case has been opened.

The swift response by conservation officials, who have been trained to handle such poisoning events, decontaminated the scene to ensure that no further fatalities occurred, said the statement.

The discovery comes hot on the heels of the release of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment’s Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) for South African Vultures which is out for public comment.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s Mammal and Bird scientist

Brent Coverdale, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s Mammal and Bird scientist said one of the key threats facing vultures in South Africa is the poisoning of vultures for use in the traditional medicine trade, and this is highlighted in the draft management plan.

The current spate of such poisonings is unsustainable and will lead to the demise of vultures in South Africa and simultaneously, devastating environmental consequences, and the loss of cultural heritage.

Conservation agencies and the management plan itself, acknowledge that the traditional healers and the associations to whom they belong are a critical stakeholder in the conservation of vultures and thus require them to ensure that the poisoning of vultures is not only frowned upon but any member dealing in products sourced from such events are reported to the authorities.

Leader of the local traditional authourity

The loss of so many vultures from this area is extremely sad and it affects the health of our ecosystem and the livelihoods of our people.

“As the Gumbi community, we are working hard to establish a conservation-based economy, and illegal activity such as this has a large impact,” said Inkosi Gumbi, leader of the local traditional authourity.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and its conservation partner, Wildlife ACT, undertake annual monitoring surveys in KwaZulu-Natal and the worrying decline of all tree nesting vultures highlights not only the need for the management plan, but that all stakeholders have a responsibility to ensure that their actions are mitigated or avoided at all costs, said Anel Olivier, Wildlife ACT’s vulture conservation programme manager.

Wildlife ACT was extremely saddened by the discovery of this recent mass vulture poisoning. Vultures are a vital component of our ecosystem’s functionality, yet we have seen a drastic decline of the local breeding population over the past few years due to poisoning, despite our best efforts. The time to act is now if we want to protect these species. We urge the public to engage with the BMP commenting process before the deadline.

The commenting period for the BMP ends on January 2 and members of the public are encouraged to submit comments to ensure that South Africa’s heritage exists into perpetuity.