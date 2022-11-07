Witness Reporter

Children tend to look forward to their first day of school when they are neatly turned out in their new school uniforms and fully provided with school supplies.

However, for many pupils starting school, this is not the reality, owing to financial constraints.

The Hollywood Foundation has stepped in to change this and make the start of their 2023 school year a good one for disadvantaged pupils, with the launch of its 2023 “Back to School” campaign.

The Hollywood Foundation last week announced a R4 million pledge to touch as many underprivileged pupils’ lives as possible.

As part of the pledge, the foundation is mainly focused on improving the lives of disadvantaged pupils from various schools and communities through giving out stationery and full school uniforms.

“The teachers for the selected schools will also take part in identifying the pupils needing aid,” Vuyisile Ngobese, the public relations officer of the Hollywood Foundation told The Witness.

The Hollywood Foundation campaign has partnered with brand ambassadors, such as Keshav Maharaj, Robert Marawa and Carol Tshabalala, as well as non-profit organisations, including actress Nomzamo Mbatha’s Lighthouse Foundation.

Ngobese said this year they have increased their allocation to the “Back to School” initiative with the mission of bridging the gap between needy pupils and those in a more privileged position.