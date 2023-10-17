Ramaphosa stands by his decision to appoint Misuzulu as Zulu king

By Chris Ndaliso

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to grant a certificate of recognition to reigning Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is valid, the president’s lawyer, Advocate Marumo Moerane, said on Tuesday.

Moerane said there was no appeal against KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Isaac Madondo, who dismissed three applications by Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Prince Mbonisi Zulu to block Misuzulu from ascending the throne.

Moerane said Ramaphosa’s decision was informed by that judgement, and the presentation made by the late Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

We submit that both prayers of the princesses and the prince to interdict the president from issuing a certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu be dismissed.

In reference to Prince Buthelezi, the applicants say the president should not rely on his submission. Justice Madondo, however, found that Prince Buthelezi is the only person authorised to convene royal meetings and no one has done that before. We submit that the president’s reliance on the judgement is valid,” said Moerane.

He said the president was entitled to rely on Buthelezi’s submission by virtue of his knowledge of the Zulu tradition and processes of anointing a king.

The case is underway.