Beggars ‘a threat to the economy’

Lethiwe Makhanya

The increasing number of people who are begging at traffic lights in Pietermaritzburg is threatening the economy of the city.

This is according to Business Fighting Crime chairperson Kantha Naidoo.

Naidoo said that if so many people are allowed to continue begging then this will deter businesses from investing in the capital city.

Speaking to Weekend Witness, Naidoo said she has noticed that the number of beggars continues to increase.

She said she has been told that beggars from other towns are coming to Pietermaritzburg and Covid-19 also pushed a lot of people — who were on the cusp of poverty — over the edge.

“The city needs urgent intervention by all parties, failing which there will be no capital of the province because businesses will close. People will move out of the city, skills will be lost and the once beautiful and clean Pietermaritzburg will be a memory from the past.

Shoppers are avoiding certain areas as they feel vulnerable. Businesses are being burgled every day, and the inconvenience and cost related to these thefts affect normal trade. People fear driving on certain roads as they are afraid they will be accosted

She added that delivery vehicles are being broken into while they are stuck in traffic and contractors parking near construction sites have had their tools stolen.

Organisations working together to help the homeless

Naidoo said that while it might not be the beggars who are committing the crimes, they are blamed because of their presence. She added that there are people who are working to offer support.

“The Pietermaritzburg Homeless Network, which comprises churches and NGOs, is trying to assist. In addition, we as Business Fighting Crime are partnering with them. They are trying to create a shelter or rehabilitation facility but require everyone to do their bit.”

Naidoo urged people not to give money to beggars. She said if people want to give something to them, they should purchase the Life Boat voucher for R10 or the Life Changer voucher.

Caroline Holley, director at Life Changer, said they offer a resource centre in the city (7 Levy Street) where their voucher is redeemable for meals, clothing and basic services.

“We also offer medical assistance, psychological support and addiction recovery support to homeless people who come to us.”

Proudly Able, PMB, for people living with a disability, raised concerns about beggars pretending to be disabled.

Dr Ncami Vertuin, who is the founder, said it is an insult to them to see people pretending to be physically disabled.

She added that the beggars are making things difficult for those who are challenged and need help because people will start questioning if they are really disabled.