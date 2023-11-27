Bid to relocate KZN Parliament to Ulundi

By Clive Ndou

The IFP’s push for the KwaZulu-Natal provincial Legislature to be moved from Pietermaritzburg to Ulundi could strain relations between it and its coalition partner, the DA.

On Thursday, the IFP’s call for the provincial legislature to be moved to Ulundi was amplified when Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who supposedly is above politics yet highly influential, came out in support of the IFP’s proposal.

Describing the proposal to move the legislature to Ulundi as “reckless”, the DA on Sunday made it clear that the IFP’s proposal cannot be supported as it was not based on scientific evidence, but rather on “emotions”.

However, despite the king’s position on the matter, DA provincial leader, Francois Rodgers said: “At the moment, there is nothing in that proposal which calls for the DA to support it. Relocating the provincial legislature is not something which should be taken lightly, it has serious financial implications.

To make matters worse, the proposal is being made at a time when the provincial government is in the midst of a financial crisis — where will the money for the relocation come from? READ MORE Ramaphosa vows to crush construction mafia in KZN

The DA and IFP are currently in talks to co-govern KwaZulu-Natal, should ANC support in the province fall below 50% in next year’s general elections.

The two political parties recently concluded service level agreements regulating their relationship in those KZN municipalities where the IFP and DA are co-governing.

Asked whether the provincial legislature matter was discussed during the service level talks between the IFP and DA, Rodgers said the relocation matter was not part of the talks.

The only time the DA can consider the proposal to relocate the KZN Legislature is when the IFP tables cost feasibility studies before the DA. As things stand, nothing has been brought before us.

The IFP, which in the ’80s and early ’90s was in control of the KZN Legislature, which at the time formed part of the homeland system under the apartheid government, has made it clear that it would take back the provincial legislature to Ulundi should the party win control of the KZN province in next year’s general elections.

Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) chief executive, Melanie Vaness, said if implemented, the IFP proposal could ruin the province’s economy.

The costs of relocating the capital are prohibitive and logistically, it seems impractical. In addition, depriving Pietermaritzburg of its capital status will have an extremely negative impact on the city’s economy and on that of the province as a whole. The commercial property sector and housing markets in Pietermaritzburg will be adversely affected. Services allied to government departments that are established in the city [like legal firms] are unlikely to relocate to Ulundi.

“It’s more probable that they will leave the province and re-establish elsewhere in the country.

“Neither Pietermaritzburg nor the province can afford the economic knock or increase in unemployment that would result from such a decision,” she said.

Town and regional planning expert Mike Sutcliffe said a detailed study has to be undertaken before such a move could be made.

“Any political party is at liberty to propose that the provincial legislature should be relocated. However, for such a proposal to become a reality, extensive feasibility studies should be undertaken.

“Even if the proposal were to be approved by the provincial legislature today, it could take years for all the details required for such a relocation to take place. Such a move requires a significant amount of planning,” he said.

The ANC said it was opposed to the IFP’s proposal.

“Our view as the ANC in KZN is that the KZN Legislature should remain in Pietermaritzburg, which is the province’s capital city. Pietermaritzburg has all the necessary infrastructure and amenities required by the provincial legislature,” ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said.

However, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa, who urged other political parties in the province to support the party’s proposal, said the call was also based on the fact that the spiritual capital of the Zulu nation was Ulundi, “which is rich in Zulu culture and tradition”.

Meanwhile, ActionSA blamed the ANC provincial government for the call for the relocation of the provincial legislature.

This proposal came as a result of ActionSA’s input during the debate around plans by the ANC-led government to construct a new legislature precinct in Pietermaritzburg, which will cost the taxpayer a staggering R6 billion.

“As the ActionSA, we proposed that instead of wasting R6 billion in the precinct, it would be far cheaper if the legislature were to be relocated to Ulundi — where there is already proper building structure for the legislature,” he said.