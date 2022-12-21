BREAKING | KZN ANCWL leader dies in car accident

Clive Ndou

A prominent member of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal’s Mzala Nxumalo region, died in a car crash on Tuesday evening.

The ANCWL leader, who was one of the province’s delegates to the ANC national conference which closed on Tuesday afternoon at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Center, was on her way back to KZN when the vehicle she was travelling in was involved in a collision.

ANC Mzala Nxumalo regional secretary, Ntokozo Nxumalo, said the party’s regional leadership was by Wednesday morning still trying to gather all the details around the accident.

As we speak, I’m on my way to meet the family. We will issue a statement once we have gathered all the details.

The leader is not being named until her next of kin has been informed about her death.