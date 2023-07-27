Bride-to-be’s wedding dress stolen in Durban CBD

By Chanel George

A bride whose wedding gown was stolen only days before her wedding day, has spoken out to the media about her ordeal.

She was robbed while driving to town in Durban on a busy road, known for smash and grabs.

Jennine Naidoo of Shallcross in Durban said she was a victim of theft on a Monday morning while commuting to Durban.

“I work in town with my dad as we have a family-owned business, so we travel through town daily,” she said.

Naidoo said on their route to town they had noticed that the traffic was bad, so they took a detour which led them to West Street, near the China Emporium.

“West Street is considered a dangerous area and is also known for smash and grabs at the robots. So, my dad and I were cautious when turning onto the street,” said Naidoo.

She said her dad checked his side mirrors constantly to check for any suspicious people who might have been watching the vehicle.

“He checked his side mirrors rigorously but when he checked his rearview mirror, he started shouting. That was when I turned around to check what he had been looking at,” said Naidoo.

She said when she looked back through the glass all she saw were two hands reaching into the back of their bakkie and taking the dress out the back.

“He (the thief) must’ve forced the back door open because we had locked it. When I looked over my shoulder, I saw a man walking near the van. I’m sure they were working together because of the way he smirked at me,” said Naidoo.

Due to the traffic and reputation of the street, they could not jump out of the vehicle, she said.

Naidoo, who is getting married on August 5, which is next Saturday, has only eight days to select the dress of her dreams, make alterations and do her fittings before she walks down the aisle.

The dress which she purchased for R4 000 was valued at R15 000 and will probably be sold for next to nothing on the streets.

Crime in this country has escalated to a point where it has become uncontrollable, which is very sad because it’s going to take a long time to curb crime let alone fix the justice system.

Naidoo said there was no point in even trying to get the dress back or reporting the case because justice is never served to victims.