Case against 65 alleged July unrest instigators postponed

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The case against 65 alleged July 2021 unrest instigators has been postponed to November after the state found evidence which could lead to terrorism charges being brought against some of them.

The accused appeared at the Durban regional court on Friday.

ALSO READ | July unrest: Khanyile’s trial date set for December

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the state was ready to proceed with the case with the charges as they were, but because new evidence was discovered, more time was required to assess it.

“The reasons for the remand were that there was a need for more time. We are aware that the matter was remanded before for the same reason but at this point, the state has found good enough evidence that could possibly add terrorism charges based on evidence found in some of the devices that belong to the accused,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

ALSO READ | July unrest trials to go ahead

She said in order for the terrorism charges to be added to the list of charges, an application needed to be made by the KZN NPA to the National NPA office which required time.