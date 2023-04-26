Celebrating 100 years of women in the legal space

By Nosipho Gumede

Magistrates, judges and prosecutors all gathered at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday to commemorate 100 years of the Women’s Legal Practitioners Act.

The act was initially promulgated in 1923 and it opened the door for women by decreeing that women shall be entitled to be admitted to practise and to be enrolled as advocates, attorneys, notaries public or conveyancers in any province of the union, subject to the same terms and conditions that apply to men.

Some of the first KZN female judges attended the sitting and shared their experiences and what this celebration meant to them.

Judge Pillay

Speaking at the sitting, one of the first women magistrates in KZN, Judge Kate Pillay, said she was humbled and honoured to be able to reflect on her journey.

She said she was fortunate enough to be treated fairly and with cordiality and she coped because she had assistance and guidance from her colleagues.

Look how far we have progressed as women. Hopefully there will be more opportunities for women in the near future.

The judge said women have come far in this industry despite the challenges they have faced, and even though they still have some challenges, they continue to work hard and conquer them.

“I can assure you that we will continue to fight as long as women empowerment is concerned,” said Pillay.