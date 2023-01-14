End of an era as College Road Video store in Pietermaritzburg closes down

Akheel Sewsunker

It’s the end of an era for video hire stores in Pietermaritzburg with the closing of the College Road Video store in the city on Friday.

Despite the busyness, there was a sombre mood at College Road Video on their last day of trading.

From the morning to the late afternoon the store was packed with patrons, of all ages, who had come to take advantage of the great closing sales of movies and video games, and of course, pay their last visit and tributes to a legacy that has served the entertainment needs of many generations of Pietermaritzburg.

It also marks the end of an era of video hire stores and what used to be a staple family weekend entertainment activity: a trip to the video store to rent a movie, or three.

While the rise in movie streaming platforms such as Netflix and Showmax have contributed to the decline in video stores, and as the last one standing, College Road Video has too felt this pressure, the reason for their closure is due to new ownership of the property.

College Road Video has made a long-lasting impact on the community and its closure has left the community reminiscing on all the memories they have of the store.

Divesh Rughoo, who has been coming to the store for over 10 years, said it was a sad moment to say goodbye to the store and the familiar faces behind the counters.

I am going to miss this place. As far as I know, this is the last store in Pietermaritzburg that rents and sells DVDs. I come here primarily for the games and occasionally to rent movies. I’ve been coming here since I was a student. This is the place that always stocked the movie you couldn’t find elsewhere.

Cormac Simkiss, a lifelong patron of College Road Video, also holds fond memories of the store.

Simkiss said:

I’ve been coming here for as long as I can remember. When I was younger, I’d come with my family and we’d rent movies. Those were good times, and it’s really sad to see [the store] close. It feels like the end of an era.

Vashie Singh said that the video store will be truly missed.

I’ve been bringing my son here for the past 15 years. Every Friday after school, we used to come here and rent a movie for the weekend.

Ivor Caldecott, who has been a customer at College Road Video for almost 30 years, said it was a heartbreaking moment for him.

We used to come here every Friday to get a movie for the weekend. Since then, I’ve passed this tradition on to my kids, and I’ve brought them here as well. It has always been my go-to shop for movies. It always used to be a rush to get here for new releases and if you couldn’t find it, you’d have to book it and come back for it. But the excitement you would get if [the movie you wanted was available] was unparalleled. The games have been a recent addition and my son loved coming here to get new games.

Joshua Pailman, the manager of College Road Video, said that the support that they have received over the past few days has been phenomenal.

Pailman said:

Seeing the community come together to support us in our last week has been truly extraordinary. We’ve seen so many people come together to support us. We have had Facebook posts, messages from loyal customers who have stuck with us through the years. We’ve had customers, over the past few days, come into the store and share their stories and memories of this place with us. There’s been a lot of love for this place and a lot of people are saddened by its closing. We were the only video rental store left that I know off and it is a sad day for us and our customers.

Pailman added that it has been an absolute privilege to work at College Road Video.

I’ve built my life around movies and video games and now that is closing, it is extremely sad. I am going through an identity crisis.

Pailman said the reason for the closure was due to the premises being taken over by new owners. “The new owners have other ideas for this space.

“We are excited for what the new owners are planning to bring to the community. I’m sure, in due time, everyone will find out what they have in store.”