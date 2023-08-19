Concern over increase in rape cases in KZN schools

By Chris Ndaliso

People who children look up to should be ashamed of themselves for allowing children to be exposed to rape in schools, the Parents Association of KwaZulu-Natal said on Friday.

The association was reacting to the crime stats for the quarter of April to June 2023 which, for the first time, highlighted reported rape cases in the country’s schools.

According to the stats, 13 rape cases were reported in KwaZulu-Natal schools between April and June 2023.

The quarterly crime stats further revealed that KZN follows Gauteng province which had 17 cases reported during the period under review.

In KZN, one of the rapes occurred at a daycare centre while 12 happened in schools.

There are 1 355 rape cases committed in other places like homes, public places, liquor outlets and business premises that were reported in the province during this period while Gauteng has a total of 1 263 cases.

Perpetrators in the rapes committed at schools are pupils, strangers, teachers, security guards, acquaintances and school personnel.

Association chairperson KZN Vee Gani said the occurrence of rape in schools was disturbing.

Gani said the association has been talking about this for a while now.

Parents should be playing a greater role in their children’s education and moulding to adulthood. They should be talking openly about responsible sexual behaviour — about the boundaries and existing limitations. That could reduce instances of sexual abuse, even though it would not bring an end to it.

He said parents should remove the mentality that children are nurtured in school while they go about with their daily business.

Because of the stigma that seem to be attached to speaking out about sexual behaviour, some parents take exception when a case of sexual abuse on their children is reported, instead, they prefer to hide and deal with it internally. That is not a solution.

In his address on Friday, minister Bheki Cele said declines have been noted in rape and sexual assault counts reported to the police (nationally) during the period under review.

He said both crime categories recorded 2,8% and 3,8% decreases respectively.

“The crime figures show that the majority of sexual assaults are still taking place between people that are familiar with each other. Sexual assaults are taking place in the homes of victims and perpetrators. It is on this score that we call on society not to look away,” said Cele.

South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said rape in schools is part of the societal challenges that requires a united and “solid” contribution from both communities, parents and government to deal with.

As these appalling acts happen in society, they spill over to our schools and vulnerable learners and members. What is more concerning is that some cases happen in family settings and when our educators detect those, they refer them to social workers.

“This is disturbing because we have instances where parents confront our members once a case is forwarded to the authorities.

“The reason for that is because some perpetrators are boyfriends of the mothers or even stepfathers,” said Caluza.

She said all concerned needed to play their roles in safeguarding the wellbeing of children both in schools and communities.