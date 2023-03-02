Corporal punishment still used in South African schools

Witness Reporter

Statistics South Africa has released the 2021 Children exposed to maltreatment report, which indicates that corporal punishment in South African schools is still used as a form of discipline.

According to Stats SA, the report further shows that the most common form of violence experienced by children was corporal punishment by teachers, even though corporal punishment was abolished in South African schools in 1997.

ALSO READ | Three alleged school robbers appear in court

Of the 1 million children who experienced violence at school, close to 84% experienced corporal punishment by teachers, followed by verbal abuse by teachers (13,7%) and physical violence by teachers (10,6%).

It added that 6 in 10 children who experienced corporal punishment by teachers at school in 2019 lived in rural areas and 7 in 10 children who experienced physical violence by teachers in 2019 were from urban areas.