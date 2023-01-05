‘Come to CT and see for yourselves’, DA responds to eThekwini’s tweet

Khethukuthula Xulu

The Democratic Alliance in eThekwini has reacted with backlash following a “childish and myopic” statement issued by the eThekwini Municipality wishing the City of Cape Town a “speedy recovery” after a number of short-term sewage spills in the city.

The post shared on the City’s Facebook page read: “We wish our colleagues in Cape Town well as they battle sewer spillages in some of their beaches. Running a Metro is a complex task fraught with many challenges, even if you have been spared from the devastating floods experienced in April last year. We wish them a speedy recovery,” councillor Nkosenhle Madlala, committee chair: Governance and Human Capital, posted.

The DA responded saying they believe that the ruling party should focus their energy on fixing infrastructure instead of issuing frivolous and petty statements about other municipalities.

DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa called the statement by councillor Madlala a “poor attempt at humour, which was met by a ferocious backlash on social media by members of the public, and rightfully so.”

“DA City of Cape Town Councillor, Alex Lansdowne, who heads up the Mayoral Task Team on Waterways, pointed out to the eThekwini Municipality that 90% of sewage leaks in Cape Town are attended to with 2 hours of reporting.

“He further invited Councillor Madlala and eThekwini to come to Cape Town and see for themselves.”

Mthethwa said this invite was rejected by eThekwini.

“The DA hopes that the ANC in eThekwini will take up our offer and receive assistance from the City of Cape Town on how to best manage this continued nightmare that we have been forced to live with for so long,” said Mthethwa.