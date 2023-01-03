Decrease in road crashes and fatalities during the festive season in KZN

Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, is satisfied with the decrease in road crashes and fatalities during the 2023 festive season holidays.

Hlomuka said the province is currently taking stock of the performance of the enforcement operations for the festive season and is pleased that the preliminary reports suggest a serious decrease.

He said the province had set a target of a 10% reduction and the indications currently are that KZN is at a 13% reduction.

The situation is currently being monitored as most holidaymakers are making their way back, said the MEC.

There are currently high volumes of traffic mainly on the N2 and N3.

Hlomuka said there are other provincial roads which are linking small towns which are heavily monitored by traffic enforcement, comprising of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), National Traffic Police (NTP) and local authorities.

He said more than 88 502 vehicles were stopped this festive season and more than 10 730 charges were meted against road users who violated the traffic regulations.

MEC Hlomuka, commended the law enforcement agencies, saying their visibility and commitment is yielding positive results.

“Whilst we are at a preliminary stage of the assessment with our performance, all indications are pointing to a decrease on both crashes and fatalities.

“We are however not taking our eyes off the ball as our enforcement teams are still monitoring the movement on the road. Our plan will be to monitor all our networks until the schools are opened. We are also encouraged by the work of our enforcement agencies,” said MEC Hlomuka.

Hlomuka appealed to road users to continue observing traffic regulations and behave responsibly.