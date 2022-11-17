Durban pupil (14) rushed to hospital after stabbing incident

Nompilo Kunene

A 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning after he was stabbed by a fellow pupil at a Durban school.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said at around 9 am on Thursday, paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing at a high school in the Greyville area.

“Reports from the scene are that a 14-year-old [pupil] sustained a stab wound to his right hand during an altercation with a group of fellow [pupils].”

ALSO READ | Girl (18) allegedly gang-raped in Pietermaritzburg school

He said the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The SAPS and KZN Education Department are yet to comment on the matter.

Other recent incidents at KZN schools

On Wednesday The Witness reported that an 18-year-old Grade 11 pupil was allegedly gang-raped inside the school premises last week.

The incident took place at a school in Swayimane near Wartburg.

On Tuesday The Witness reported that 58 pupils and two teachers from Georgetown High School in Edendale were left traumatised after they were attacked and robbed of their valuables and cash during an overnight study session on Saturday evening.

The pupils and teachers were preparing for their physical science paper 2 examination, which they wrote on Monday.

ALSO READ | Pupil who allegedly shot and injured school teacher to appear in court

In another incident, an Inanda pupil allegedly shot and injured a 30-year-old school teacher last week. The 16-year-old pupil appeared in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing charges of the theft of a firearm and attempted murder.

Last week, The Witness reported that a Grade 12 pupil at Mandlenkosi High School in the Pinetown area was allegedly stabbed by a Grade 10 pupil.

The pupil was rushed to a nearby clinic after the stabbing incident but he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injury and died.

ALSO READ | Matrics find Mathematics paper two ‘more challenging’

In a separate incident last week, also in the Pinetown areas, a matric pupil committed suicide.