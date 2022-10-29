Eight men convicted for Glebelands murders

Witness Reporter

The “Glebelands Eight” have been convicted on various charges related to the murders and attempted murders that occurred at the Glebelands hostel in Umlazi between 2014 and 2016.

Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, Vukani Mcobothi, Eugene Hlophe, Mcomekile Ntshangase, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, Mondli Mthethwa and Bongani Mbhele were convicted by the Pietermaritzburg high court this week for the nine deaths of Glebelands hostel residents between August 2014 and March 2016.

The men, who all lived at the hostel, conspired with each other to eliminate or kill residents of the hostel who threatened their control of the hostel.

Their actions claimed the lives of Siniko Ncayiyane, Thulani Kati, Sipho Ndovela, Themba Pina, Nkosinathi Ndovela, William Mthembu, Thokozani Machi, Mzwandile Gawuza and Lucky Mtwa.

Seven others were injured, resulting in the attempted murder charges.

The men were convicted on various charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Sentencing proceedings are set for January 16