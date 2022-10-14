Five more alleged July unrest instigators appear in court

Witness Reporter

The number of those arrested for allegedly instigating the 2021 July unrest has risen to 61 following the arrests of five more people.

The five people were granted R3 000 bail each after appearing at the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and were warned to return to court on November 30 this year.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the five people were arrested on Thursday in an all-day takedown by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation based in the National Head Office.

Mogale said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation continues to investigate the circumstances that led to the July unrest in 2021.

Philani ‘Gundi’ Maphumulo (30), Samkelisiwe Gumede (33), Zamile Mlambo (41), Sithembile Mthembu (35) and Nelisiwe Ndlovu (32) were all charged with conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence.

This brings the tally to a total of 61 alleged instigators that have been arrested including the five that were arrested on October 13 this year.