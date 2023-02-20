Gift of the Givers heroes return to SA

Nosipho Gumede

The Gift of the Givers rescue teams have returned to South Africa.

The heroes received a warm welcome from South African citizens on Sunday, after assisting with relief efforts in earthquake-hit Turkey.

Hundreds of residents gathered at the Cape Town International airport and the O.R Tambo International airport, with posters, placards and balloons, chanting songs for the heroes and heroines.

Gift of the Givers left for Turkey on February 7, when news of an earthquake affecting Turkey and Syria broke.

According to a statement from the Gift of the Givers' Facebook page, the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.8 and it struck various villages and cities in both Turkey and Syria.

Teams were dispatched with specialised equipment to assist with relief.

According to reports, the death toll following earthquakes that ripped through that country as well as Syria has risen to over 45 000.

Gift of the givers founder

Founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said his teams rescue missions in Turkey and Syria would not have been possible without support from South Africa.

Speaking during a media briefing in Johannesburg, Gift of the Givers team leader for search and rescue, Ahmed Bham, said he was extremely proud of the team he worked with and hopes to work with them again.