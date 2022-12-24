Heavy festive season policing

Chris Ndaliso

The police and the Road Traffic Inspectorate have beefed up their visibility on the roads and various measures will be taken to make up for the shortage of blood test kits and breathalysers.

With the festive season upon us, the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department continues to run short of these supplies.

This, however, should not be a cause for “sleepless nights” for travellers and local people in general, the provincial spokesperson, Zinhle Mngomezulu, said.

Mngomezulu said both the SAPS and the Road Traffic Inspectorate have beefed up their visibility on the roads and various measures will be employed to make up for the shortages.

“This could impact our detection of drunk drivers. However, I argue that monitoring will be done, and we will be on the road in full force. We will be looking at signs of drunkenness in motorists.

She said traffic volumes have increased on the N3 because of the trucks and the roadworks in various sections of the N3.

The Witness reported recently that blood test kits had not been ordered for several police stations, leaving police unable to collect vital evidence.

The DA KZN spokesperson for Transport, Sharon Hoosen, said RTI was facing a severe shortage of blood/alcohol test kits, with only 140 kits available for the entire province.

“This while 80 out of a total of 464 KZN RTI vehicles are awaiting various repairs and are out of operation.

The shocking findings form the basis of a written parliamentary reply by KZN Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka, to questions submitted in November.

The response was that RTI currently has 140 … blood alcohol test kits for use at alcohol enforcement roadblocks. The figure is stunning in a province which has already experienced so much horrific loss as a result of road carnage this year,” said Hoosen.

She said the findings come after the department said it was ready for the festive season and that drunk drivers in particular would not be tolerated.

Caro Smit, the founder of the NPO, South Africans Against Drunk Driving (SADD), said she fully believes in drunk drivers being held accountable, but wants people who do not drink to be cautious on the roads too.

“Sober people should exercise extreme caution on the roads during this festive season as many people take a risk and drive after having alcohol”, Smit warned.

Alcohol impacts [a driver’s ability] to see as it blurs vision, slows one’s ability to focus and causes double vision. The decline in one’s vision means that they do not properly take note of the cars around them, which causes accidents, resulting in damage to vehicles, injury, and/or death.

She advised sober drivers to “always buckle up regardless of whether they are in the front or back of the car, maintain a slow speed, do not answer phone calls (even if it is a hands-free call) as phone calls serve as a distraction from the road.”

She also advised drivers to make sure their cars were roadworthy.

Brakes, indicators, and brake lights should all be working well, tyres should have excellent tread, there should be no broken windscreens, windscreen wipers must be fully operational, and cars should be equipped with functional seatbelts.

Smit said these small measures all add up to contribute to overall road safety for all. She urged those who plan to drink to make the necessary arrangements to avoid driving.

“Time is the only proven way to get sober. One should look at alternatives to driving after consuming alcohol, such as calling a cab or getting a sober person to drive. Alternatively, party at home so that the need to travel can be eliminated,” added Smit.

*Additional reporting by Prashalan Govender.