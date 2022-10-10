JSC recommends judge Poyo-Dlwati to head KwaZulu-Natal judiciary

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Judge Thoba Poyo-Dlwati has been recommended by the Judicial Service Commission to be appointed judge president of KwaZulu-Natal.

The recommendation was made to the president following interviews conducted on Friday.

Poyo-Dlwati beat the present acting judge president Isaac Madondo to the position of judge president.

Madondo has been acting as KZN judge president for years. However, concerns have been raised about the fact that he would retire in a year.

The 69-year-old Madondo is set to retire on November 23, next year.

Should the president agree to the advice of the JSC to appoint the 48-year-old, Poyo-Dlwati will be one of the youngest judges in a leadership position.

Poyo-Dlwati’s experience

Poyo-Dlwati was appointed as a judge in 2014 — eight years ago — and she has been acting as the deputy judge president in the division.

During her interview, questions were asked about her age, and suggestions were made that she was too young and didn’t have much-needed experience for the role.

However, Poyo-Dlwati disputed those claims as she described herself as a born leader and she also leads by example.

The JSC also resolved to advise the President to appoint Ntuthu Mlaba and advocate Elsje-Marie in the two vacancies at the KwaZulu-Natal division of the high court.