JSC slams door on Justice Madondo

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Judge President, Isaac Madondo, has lost the battle to keep his top job after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) turned down his application to stay at the helm of the KwaZulu-Natal court division.

Madondo — who along with KZN court division acting deputy president, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, were recently interviewed for the position of judge president of the KZN court division — had pleaded with the JSC interview panel to allow him to keep the top position pending his retirement in November next year.

However, the JSC interview panel on Friday resolved to turn down his request and instead appointed Thoba Poyo-Diwati to the top position of president of the KZN court division.

In his bid to convince the panel to appoint him, Madondo went to the extent of suggesting that there would be instability in the KZN court division should he not be appointed. Madondo, who told the panel that he was currently spearheading a transformation project within the KZN court division, said the JSC should allow him to complete his project.

As part of attempts to transform the division, Madondo had early this year promoted Poyo-Dlwati — who is considered to be Madondo’s protégé — to the position of acting KZN court division deputy president.

However, during the JSC interviews, it transpired that Madondo wanted Poyo-Dlwati to succeed him when he retired in November next year.

Considered one of the country’s top legal minds, Madondo is also passionate about matters related to traditional leadership and religion.

However, in his book Revelations of God’s Plan Madondo appeared to be attacking gays and lesbians.



Madondo gets grilled on book and issues of race

When IFP MP and member of the JSC Narend Singh, grilled Madondo on a section of the book where the judge says: “Homosexuals are clinging onto their perversion”, but Madondo said he had since resolved to review aspects of his book.

I said to myself I have to review this section and see if I can be able to bring some clarity to bear on it and try to put it in its proper context and perspective because the way it was interpreted is not what I intended to convey.

Indeed, that concerned me to such an extent that I was accused of being homophobic.

Madondo, who grew up in the KZN rural town of Msinga, is also known for not shying away from issues of race.



In 2011 when he, alongside now retired KZN judge president, Chiman Patel, applied for the very same position, Madondo told the JSC panel that he did not think it would be appropriate for them to appoint Patel to that position given that he was not a black African.



“I don’t think so [that it would be correct to appoint Patel]. We still have things to address — imbalances, all kinds of things, which need more insight, which a person who is not [a black] African cannot be privy to,” he said at the time.



Some of Madondo’s high profile cases includes the one involving the current Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini — whose appointment was being challenged in court by some of the Zulu royal family members.

Those members challenged the new king’s appointment partly on the basis that there were some irregularities in the will left behind by the new king’s father, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu — who died early last year.

In dismissing the application, Madondo found that there was no link between the will and the appointment of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The JSC’s recommendation that Poyo-Dlwati, should be appointed as head of the KZN court division, will have to be ratified by President Cyril Ramaphosa for it to be valid.

While it was rare for a president to go against the JSC, in March Ramaphosa overturned the JSC’s recommendation that he appoints the current deputy chief justice, Mandisa Maya, as the country’s chief justice.

Ramaphosa instead appointed the current chief justice, Raymond Zondo.