Judgment reserved in battle for Zulu throne case

By Chris Ndaliso

Judgment has been reserved in the Pretoria high court battle for the Zulu throne. Judge Norman Davis heard submissions from all the parties involved in the scramble for the throne, starting from Monday.

In the three days, the court heard submissions from both sides, with President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s legal teams presenting strong submissions in defence of the decisions taken and poking holes in the submissions by the King’s opponents.

Prince Simakade Zulu, who was later joined by Prince Mbonisi Zulu in his application, are challenging the legitimacy of the reigning king.

They further questioned Ramaphosa’s decision to acknowledge the King, stating that his decision should not have been influenced by the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi or last year’s judgment by KZN Deputy Judge President Isaac Madondo, who dismissed three applications by the King’s immediate family members to stop him from ascending to the throne.

Both Ramaphosa and the King’s lawyers argued that Judge Madondo’s judgment was never contested and that Buthelezi was well within his right to convene a meeting where the legitimate heir to the throne was announced.

According to Zulu tradition, kings are not appointed but are born.

Judge Davis made no indication as to when the judgment may be expected.