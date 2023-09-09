King Misuzulu cancels reed dance in show of respect for Buthelezi

By Clive Ndou

Zulu King Musuzulu kaZwelithini has cancelled the second leg of the uMkhosi woMhlanga (Reed Dance) as a show of respect to Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who died on Saturday.

Addressing Zulu maidens attending the first leg of the festival at the eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma on Saturday, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini said the decision to cancel the second leg of the Reed Dance was taken to give the maidens space to mourn Buthelezi.

“We are releasing you to go back home tomorrow.”

We are doing this to show respect to the current situation we are faced with.

“What this means is that today will be the last day of the Reed Dance Festival, until we meet again next year, if the Lord so wishes,” he said.

Buthelezi, who died at the age of 95, was a staunch supporter of the festival.

On Buthelezi’s passing, the King said the Zulu nation has lost its eldest son.

“We are not accustomed to celebrating this festival under the prevailing circumstances.

“I’m grieving with you and my people.”

The Prince has done a lot for South Africa, not to mention what he has done for the royal family. He also stood for the truth until the end.

Buthelezi, who was discharged from hospital a week ago, will receive an official funeral.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who visited the IFP founder’s family in Ulundi on Saturday, said the provincial government would be in constant contact with the Buthelezi family.

Funeral arrangements, Dube-Ncube said, would be announced in due course.