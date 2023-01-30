KZN cop gets 30 years for killing fiancé and friend

Lethiwe Makhanya

A police officer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his fiancé and his friend earlier this month.

Lindokuhle Sikhakhane (27), who was a constable stationed at Bishopstowe Police Station, was sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to both murders.

In his guilty plea which was read by his attorney, Sikhakhane admitted that he shot and killed his friend Sandile Percival Nene on January 6 and killed his fiancée Samkelisiwe Mtshali on January 8.

ALSO READ | Police officer charged with murder

He said he had asked Nene to accompany him with his (Nene’s) car to go and look for Mtshali at her home in Nquthu.

He said along the way he and Nene had an argument and he killed him.

Sikhakhane said he went to look for Mtshali because she was not answering his calls and he suspected she was cheating on him.

On January 8, he met her and they had an argument and he killed her as well.

He said he then handed himself over to the police.