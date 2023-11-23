KZN government performance under the spotlight

By Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal Legislature will on Thursday receive a report on the performance of government provincial departments.

Since the beginning of the year, departments have been operating on a tight budget due to a decline in revenue.

KZN legislature finance portfolio committee chairperson, Thulani “Two-Ways” Xulu, confirmed to The Witness that the committee will table its report on the provincial department’s performance during a sitting scheduled for Thursday.

While Xulu said the committee was impressed with the performance of departments, he conceded that there were also “areas of concern”.

The presentation by Xulu’s committee was part of the build-up to Provincial Treasury MEC Peggy Nkonyeni’s mini provincial budget, scheduled to be tabled on Thursday next week.

The provincial mini-budget was likely to reflect some spending shortfalls, largely as a result of the implementation of the national government’s decision to hike civil servants’ salaries by 7,5%.

In previous years, the National Treasury allocated provinces additional funds to cater for the salary increments.

However, in respect of this year’s 7,5 percent salary increase, the National Treasury directed provinces to use their own funds to finance the salary increases.

National Treasury’s decision resulted in the KZN provincial departments having to cut spending on some programmes to finance the salary increases — which cost the provincial department more than R5 billion in the current financial year.

Even though the documents tabled in the National Assembly by Finance minister Enoch Godongwana show that National Treasury has since allocated the KZN departments of Education and Health some additional funds to cater for the rising salary costs, the bulk of the provincial departments did not receive the additional allocations from National Treasury.

The pressure exerted on the provincial government’s purse as a result of the salary increases was compounded by the fact that the provincial departments have been directed to implement austerity measures in light of the fact that the national government was running out of money. This was as a result of, among other things, the lower taxes collected by SARS in the current financial year.

While the provincial government had previously stated that the austerity measures had not impacted on key programmes, there were fears that failure by departments to fill vacancies as a result of the austerity measures was beginning to negatively affect the provincial government’s ability to deliver services.