KZN premier to lead Easter weekend road safety campaign

By Nompilo Kunene

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will lead an intensified law enforcement operation on Thursday as part of the government’s efforts to improve road safety during the Easter long weekend.

The move comes as police continue to conduct strategic operations throughout the province as part of the Easter Safety and Security Plan recently launched in Pietermaritzburg.

Law enforcement agencies will be deployed across the province to target various crime categories, including the apprehension of most-wanted criminals.

Premier Dube-Ncube and Mayor Kaunda will conduct a road safety blitz at the YMCA Long Distance Taxi Rank in the Durban CBD on Thursday afternoon.

The premier’s office said the road safety campaign is aimed at promoting responsible driving and reducing the number of road accidents over the Easter weekend.

The KZN government has urged all motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of lives and property.

Dube-Ncube said law enforcement officials will be out in full force over the coming days to ensure that everyone enjoys a safe and peaceful Easter holiday.

The public is also urged to cooperate with the authorities and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.