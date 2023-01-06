KZN still on high alert for floods

Witness Reporter

Msunduzi Municipality on Thursday convened an urgent joint operations committee meeting to address the possibility of flooding and severe weather conditions.

The meeting, according to the City, was in response to Wednesday’s call by the provincial Co-operative Governance and Traditional Department’s (Cogta) alerting the province about the expected bad weather.

This as some residents told The Witness they knew nothing about the level 9 warnings for disruptive rain.

Girl (8) drowns

Thursday evening, it was reported that an eight-year-old girl was swept away at Peace Valley 2 bridge.

This was after the river flowed over the bridge.

Ward councillor Dumisani Phungula told The Witness that the child was trying to cross the river when she was swept away.

He said before the incident happened they had made an announcement using a loudspeaker urging people not to cross the bridge.

“We are urging all the people who are close to the rivers to evacuate to safer places until the flood situation is better. They must also refrain from crossing small bridges,” he said.

Phungula also sent his condolences to the child’s family.

This is not the first incident that has happened in the area.

In April last year, two sisters were swept away while trying to cross the same bridge. Layla Hawazi (24) and her younger sister Nusra Hawazi (19) were on their way to catch a taxi to school when this happened. Only one of them was found.

Msunduzi ‘to take stock’

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the operations committee will be meeting daily “to take stock” of the situation.

“The disaster crisis response and management task team has been established and a response plan has been developed. All public safety units are on standby, as well as area-based management.

“We are familiar with the areas that are prone to flooding (Jika Joe, Peace valley Ward 23, Ward 22 — along the Edendale hospital boundary, Georgetown area along Snathing River).

“These areas will be monitored closely. Water tankers are ready to provide water in areas that may be affected in terms of water supply — teams will be on the ground to do repairs. Sewer teams will be ready to unblock and repair damage,” said Mapholoba.

He said in case of flood damage, the electricity department has a contingency plan put in place during the December 2022 festive season, while the parks department will be responding in terms of removing trees that could pose a risk to electricity lines.

Unused municipal buildings will be identified to provide shelter for those who may be affected.

“The city is urging those living in low-lying areas to take extra precautions as sudden floods may affect them; they should monitor water levels and evacuate the areas to safer places or higher ground if water levels rise.

The residents are urged to avoid crossing flooded roads, low-lying bridges, streams and rivers. All calls are to be channelled through the Msunduzi emergency control centre for response and statistical purposes. All our emergency lines are fully operational

On water-logged roads, Mapholoba said teams were on the ground dealing with unblocking stormwater drains to relieve the affected roads.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) on Thursday warned that the level 9 warning for disruptive rain extended to this afternoon.

Saws said it expected prolonged, widespread showers and thundershowers over KZN extending into today, with more than 50 mm expected.

They warned this may lead to flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of communities, and danger to life as a result of fast-flowing deep water.

Late on Thursday, The Witness visited Jika Joe and Malivana (next to Cinderella Park) informal settlements.

Residents, who were still recovering from last week’s heavy downpours, said they fear for what will happen if it doesn’t stop raining.

Mthembeni Cele, from Malivana, said the community always suffers during the rainy season and their problem is widely known by everybody in the area, but nothing is done about it.

The situation is bad and we go through this every summer. If nothing is done about this situation, something bad is going to happen and lives will be lost.

Another Malivana resident, Ntando Khawula, said: “As you can see, we are breathing water day and night. We go through this every year and nothing changes.”

Gugu Zakwe from Jika Joe informal settlement said they started experiencing problems last week when it poured for hours and Thursday’s rain made it worse.

“Our problem did not start yesterday. We are close to the river and it floods every time it rains heavily. Yesterday’s rain made it worse and we are praying that it stops because if it carries on raining for the next 24 hours, our shacks will be swept away,” a worried Zakwe told The Witness.

He added that although he had not heard of any flood warnings, the community had been on alert when the rain started.

Another Jika Joe resident, Siphilile Zuma, said the conditions are becoming unbearable and dangerous around his neighbourhood.

Zuma confirmed their flooding conditions started after last Thursday’s heavy downpours and the situation, which has worsened, is “risky”.

I don’t think officials from the local government, our local community structures and even our councillors are aware of what we are going through. I don’t even know who my councillors are. Our problem has been known for many years, yet we go through the same thing annually.

“Our houses started flooding last week during the first rain and yesterday’s rain has just made everything worse. Our lives are just a mess,”

Zuma added. He too had not been made aware of the level 9 weather warning that was issued on Thursday and extended for Friday. “As you can see, I don’t own a TV or a radio,” said Zuma.

Saws also warned of prolonged damage and disruption to essential services like water, electricity, and communication systems.

They urged people to stay indoors and off the roads if possible and to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water comes above one’s ankles.

“If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.”

On Wednesday, Saws had also issued an orange level 5 weather warning over the whole of KZN and people in the KZN Midlands and the province’s northern and southern regions were urged to be on alert.

By Thursday morning, the rain had started falling steadily in some areas and got heavier as the day went by.

By the afternoon, many streets in the Pietermaritzburg CBD were eerily quiet.

Some stormwater drains were already overflowing and puddles were forming in the middle and sides of some roads.

Community social media groups warned motorists of road damage and flooded roads as the afternoon progressed.

KZN disaster teams on high alert

Cogta on Thursday said disaster management teams around the province have been put on high alert.

Speaking to The Witness, weather forecaster Thandi Gumede said they were not aware of any incidents of flooding at the time. She said KZN residents can expect gentler rains on Saturday and clearer skies by Sunday.

“The [weather system] that is bringing us the rain is moving away on Friday, so by Saturday it should be back to the normal 30% chance of thundershowers with the possibility of light rain along the coast, but nothing sinister [is forecast] for Saturday,” said Gumede.

Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said at this point everyone should be working together to ensure that no lives are lost, and not trying to “score cheap political points”.

The department is fully focused on the immediate challenge that it’s facing. The challenge of limited resources is ongoing in government and is being addressed by all means possible

Durban readies for possible disaster

The Severe Weather and Information Centre SA (Swaicsa) said though the anticipated storm was not the same type of storm that caused the floods in KZN in April/May 2022, it was however expected to be severe enough to cause major disruption and urged the eThekwini Municipality act “now”.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he has instructed all disaster management teams and emergency personnel to be on standby.

Saws said more than 200 mm of rainfall was expected in eThekwini alone.

Kaunda has urged residents in low-lying areas to be cautious as localised flooding is expected.

When The Witness asked the city if it had any precautionary evacuations planned, municipal spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela said, “The city would do anything necessary to save lives and minimise disaster.”