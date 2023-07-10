Calls for increased security for councillors

By Clive Ndou

As tensions rise in KwaZulu-Natal hung municipalities amid intensifying power struggles between political parties, the NFP on Sunday called on police to beef up security around its councillors in the Nongoma Municipality.

The NFP which, through a coalition with the ANC and EFF at the Nongoma Municipality, recently

ousted IFP office-bearers at the council, said it was concerned about the safety of its councillors.

“The NFP councillors in general are under siege in KZN and this has to be stopped at all costs,” said NFP

secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe.

ALSO READ | Calls mount for ‘cleansing’ to stem political killings

This as the latest statistics released by the provincial SA Local Government Association (Salga) show that 17 KZN councillors have been assassinated in the province since September 2022.

Last month, ACDP uMhlathuze Municipality councillor John Myaba and IFP Mtubatuba Municipality councillor Innocent Mkhwanazi were killed less than six days apart.

Fears by the NFP leadership that the party’s Nongoma Municipality councillors could be the next targets

were raised amid the circulation of a voice note threatening violence in the municipality should ousted IFP

mayor Albert Mncwango not be reinstated.

Mncwango was replaced by NFP councillor Mshangane Ndabandaba, who was installed as Nongoma’s new mayor a week ago.

The NFP, Mdletshe said, took the voice note — which calls on men in Nongoma to “stand up and fight for what’s rightfully theirs” — seriously.

ALSO READ | Urgent intervention needed to curb political killings in KZN

We call for our councillors to be protected. They must be supplied with protection of high quality. Nongoma is not a special area where hooligans masquerading as leaders are not dealt with. We cannot have a situation where hooligans are allowed to threaten the lives of councillors and nothing is done about it.

“Municipalities cannot be a place where decisions to eliminate individuals and councillors are taken. It’s something that the government should take seriously and do everything possible to eliminate hitmen in municipalities or local government,” he said.

However, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa distanced the party from the “faceless” voice

note.

“How can the NFP assume the voice note was created by the IFP when they don’t even know the

identity of the person who made the voice note?”

The IFP is not even aware of the voice note. If the NFP has any information about the voice note, they should just go to the nearest police station instead of running a media campaign. It could as well be that

the voice note in question was created by the NFP

The tense situation at the Nongoma Municipality is being compounded by the fact that despite

the NFP leadership having entered a coalition with the ANC, some NFP councillors in Nongoma are adamant that they would back the IFP.

While political parties across the country have sacked their councillors who defy them on matters relating to coalitions, the NFP is currently unable to remove any of its defiant councillors.

This is after the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) found that the party has parallel leadership structures, making it difficult for the electoral body to determine whether an instruction for the removal of an NFP councillor emanated from a legitimate party leadership structure.

ALSO READ | ANC calls for probe into political killings

Mdletshe, who said disputes which resulted in some NFP councillors in Nongoma resolving to “operate outside the NFP/ANC/ EFF agreement” had been resolved, maintained that problems which led to the IEC not recognising the party’s leadership were also being attended to.

“Since the IEC made that decision, the NFP has been working hard to resolve its internal issues. As things stand, I can assure you that the problem will be sorted before the end of the month. After that, we will have an NFP which speaks with one voice,” he said