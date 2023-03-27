Concern over SA’s unsafe school toilets

Khethukuthula Xulu

The Department of Basic Education minister (DBE) Angie Motshekga says the department was lagging behind in eradicating pit latrine toilets in the country’s schools.

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday regarding school infrastructure, Motshekga said more than 800 government schools across the country were still using pit latrine toilets.

The minister assured the public that the department was working around the clock to build appropriate infrastructure at the country’s schools, and she committed to eradicating pit latrine toilets by 2025.

ALSO READ | School toilets a stinking disgrace

“When we started the SAFE programme we identified over 3 000 schools which were identified by provinces which needed infrastructural upgrades,” she said.

Of the 3 898 schools on the project list, 969 schools were assessed and found to have adequate sanitation, while a further 126 schools were found to have been closed READ MORE KZN killings spark concern

The sanitation appropriate for education (Safe) programme was launched by the president in 2018 and was meant to last two years, its primary objective was to replace basic pit toilets with appropriate sanitation in accordance with the norms and standards for school infrastructure.

“When the president launched the project, he also mobilised businesses to support the government. We allocated 184 schools to them, and to date 117 schools have been completed,” said Motshekga.

According to the progress report on DBE infrastructure delivery, in KZN the department had provided 995 out of 1 257 schools, which were previously dependent on basic pit toilets, with appropriate toilets.

ALSO READ | Letters | Unisex toilets at schools not a good idea

KZN DA education spokesperson Dr Imran Keeka said: “The former MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, confirmed in the KZN Legislature that all pit latrines were to be eradicated by the end of 2022, yet here we are still dealing with the inability to do so timeously.

Our school visits have shown that they are replaced with either flush toilets in many schools where there isn’t even running water, creating white elephant buildings that can’t be used or another version of the same pit latrines

Keeka said there was also a concerning issue of pit latrine toilets that are unusable because they are full, and created the risk of drowning in them if a young child were to fall into one.

“We visited a school with 78 learners and only two educators.

“The educators had to leave their class to take learners to these extremely dangerous pits every time a child wanted to go so as to ensure that the learner was safe and didn’t fall in. This is what happens when you over-promise and under-deliver.”

The ability of the state is not in keeping with sweet false talk of the governing party and what is really happening on the ground.

KZN Basic Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said had it not been for the budget cuts being experienced by the department, the pace would have been faster.

“Ablution facilities and issues are human rights matters. We need to strive to provide dignified facilities for our educators and learners,” said Mahlambi.