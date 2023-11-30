End in sight for matric pupils

By Zama Myeza

Matric pupils from Carter High and Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High said they enjoyed their English paper 3 on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Witness they said sections in the paper were very political which made it enjoyable.

“The topics were not boring. They allowed us to be creative and they also gave us the opportunity to include our own views in certain sections of the paper,” said Emily Dovey from Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High.

For most matric pupils, the English paper was their final paper. The examinations started on October 30 and will officially end next week Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Matrics left baffled by error on matric physics paper

When asked what they will miss about school, Carter High pupil, Shriya Mahabally, said she would miss her teachers.

I will definitely miss the hard-working teachers, the Carter High spirit and the culture of teamwork here at school

The examination period was stressful for a lot of pupils. The physics, mathematics and Afrikaans papers were the most difficult according to the pupils interviewed. Aphiwe Mbili, from Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High, said she hopes her results will be good enough for her to be accepted at the University of Cape Town.

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal said they are pleased with the smooth running of the

exams. KZN Education MEC, Mbali Frazer, and the head of department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, said they were grateful to matric candidates who conducted themselves with integrity from the first day of the examinations.

“As we congratulate all our pupils for reaching this milestone, we want to urge them to continue to conduct themselves appropriately beyond this point. We strongly discourage the attendance of ‘pen down’ celebrations and matric rage parties that may be extremely dangerous to attend,” said Frazer.

She also urged pupils to save and preserve their school uniforms for those who might need them in the upcoming year. “We also discourage the conduct of pupils ripping off their school uniform as a sign of excitement and achievement upon finishing their examinations.

We advise all pupils to rather leave their uniform at their respective schools so that their teachers can help those who would be in need of the uniform the following year.

Frazer also urged pupils to conduct themselves responsibly during the summer holidays so that they are ready and fit for tertiary institutions and other endeavours that they may face next year.