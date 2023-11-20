KwaZulu-Natal Legislature to debate contested NHI Bill

By Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal Legislature will on Tuesday debate the crucial National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill amid concerns around the affordability of the proposed health scheme.

Intended to make quality healthcare accessible to the poor, the NHI — which in July was approved by the National Assembly — is currently being processed by the National Council Of Provinces (NCOP).

As things stand, low-income patients who cannot afford private healthcare services are compelled to rely on public health services, where the standard of care is currently lower than that of private healthcare facilities. If passed into law, the NHI Bill will create a single health system.

ALSO READ | NHI Bill will drive doctors away

According to Section 33 of the NHI Bill, medical aid schemes will only be allowed to cover members for health services that are not provided in the envisaged single health system.

However, medical schemes, including Discovery Health, are currently lobbying for the section to be softened so that they can play a meaningful role in the envisaged health system.

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore has warned that if passed in its current form, the Bill will cause immense damage to the private health system, which he described as one of the best in the world. For the new health system to be sustainable, government needs to top up the current health budget by R200 billion annually.

There are currently concerns that the government will not be able to secure the funds needed to run the envisaged health system. In a recent co-authored article, Business South Africa (Busa) CEO Cas Coovadia and Business for South Africa (B4SA) steering committee chairperson Martin Kingston raised concerns around the affordability of the proposed health system.

To raise an extra R200 billion a year, the government will either need to increase VAT from 15% to 21%, personal tax by 31%, institute payroll tax that is 10 times higher than the current UIF contribution, or a combination of these.

“This is unaffordable for the country and a declining tax base that is already under enormous financial strain,” the duo said.

ALSO READ | ANC MPL hostile to NHI critics: DA

They said excluding the private sector in the proposed health system was problematic.

Relying on a single government fund to provide access to all healthcare for every citizen is risky in terms of its ability to deliver quality healthcare and retain critical skills because it carries material governance and financial risks for the country.

“We are concerned we don’t have the capacity to embark upon such a significant initiative, involving building institutions from scratch. We therefore recommend amendments to clarify uncertainty in the Bill, restore and build confidence, and maximise its prospects for success,” they said.

On the conclusion of its deliberations, scheduled to take place during Tuesday’s special sitting, the KZN Legislature will convey its views on the Bill to the NCOP, which will take a decision on receiving input from all the nine provinces.