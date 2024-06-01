A book a day … keeps boredom away

Annie Bot by Sierra Greer

Annie is human in every way that matters. Created to be the perfect girlfriend to her owner, but she starts, after a while, to chafe against the borders of her life, and begins to imagine the impossible. What would it be like outside Doug’s apartment, to be without Doug! Creater vs creation, human vs AI … it’s all trust, intimacy, power! The Borough Press / Harper Collins

In Her Place by Edel Coffey

Ann is feeling lost after the death of her mum. Justin’s also grieving, but his wife’s still alive … but in a coma, with not long left to live. The two meet and move in together, and all’s going well until the unexpected happens. Justin’s wife’s awake … and she’s coming home. An emotional roller coaster ride of a read. Sphere

A Lesson In Cruelty by Harriet Tyce

A wonderfully dark thriller with three women who have all had experience of or interest in the prison system. Full of twists and turns and the damaged characters. The opening chapter’s beyond chilling … and sets the tone for the rest of the book. Wildfire

Darling Girls by Sally Hepworth

Three girls, rescued from their own family tragedies, were raised by a loving foster mother on an idyllic farming estate. They’ always been told how lucky they are, but their childhood wasn’t quite as happy as everyone thinks it was. This darkly comic thriller mystery is all about sisterhood, secrets, love and murder. Macmillan

You Are Here by David Nicholls

To lonely people, with the help of a persistent mutual friend, and some very English weather, find themselves along on one of the most epic of walks and on the precipice of a new friendship. Just lovely! Sceptre

We Were Girls Once by Aiwanose Odafen

Three young women – friends since childhood – are trying to navigate the incessant strikes and political turmoil that surrounds them in their home country of Nigera. But their connection is shattered by an awful assault, and in the aftermath, life takes them down different paths. Scribner

