KZN MEC of Sport, Arts and Culture steps down

By Chris Ndaliso

KZN MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Amanda Bani-Mapena, has resigned. In a statement on Wednesday evening, the ANC provincial leadership said it had accepted Bani-Mapena’s resignation but turned down her request to quit as a member of the provincial legislature.

“After consultations with her [Bani-Mapena], the ANC has politely accepted her resignation as the MEC. However, the party has respectfully declined her resignation as a member of the provincial legislature.

We value her contribution since her deployment into this portfolio — especially in terms of championing programmes focusing on the promotion of our diversity and different cultures.

It highlighted a number of her achievements during her tenure which included her role during the Entering of the Kraal by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Bani-Mapena thanked the ANC for affording her the opportunity and experience to use her skills to serve at that level of government.

“I have worked well with the senior management of the department. I came during a period when the department was undergoing a delicate and treacherous amalgamation process.

“In my short tenure I endeavoured to serve our people to the best of my abilities,” she said in a statement without giving away the reasons for her resignation