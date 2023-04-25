KZN school nutrition crisis: The SIU asks department for documents

By Clive Ndou

There is mounting pressure on the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department to reverse the decision to appoint a single service provider for the supply of food to around 6 000 schools.

The department’s recent decision to appoint a single service provider, as opposed to continuing with the model which involves multi suppliers, has been blamed for the current glitches that saw some pupils in the province going without food for several days.

It has since emerged that the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has requested some documents from the department in what could result in President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the SIU to probe the province’s school nutrition programme.

DA KZN spokesperson on education Imran Keeka said the SIU has confirmed that it has an interest in the KZN school nutrition saga.

“The DA welcomes the SIU’s commitment to investigating this matter. We further note the delayed intervention by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and the national minister,” Keeka said.

On Friday, Dube-Ncube announced that the provincial government has launched a full-scale investigation into the crisis within the province’s national schools nutrition programme (NSNP).

However, Keeka, who has since written a letter to Dube-Ncube, said the DA was concerned that by the time the provincial government concluded its probe, more pain would have been inflicted on the province’s pupils.

“The DA expects the premier to clarify how long it will take to finalise this matter. It is only right that this information is immediately forthcoming, given the provincial importance of this matter. “Despite the premier’s probe, the DA is not convinced that the NSNP crisis will end soon.

We believe that it will only deepen over time and that probes by the premier and the national minister are smokescreens and delaying tactics that will cause further misery.

In KZN, Keeka said, an investigation similar to the one announced by Dube-Ncube usually took a long time to conclude.

“Delays in forensic probes by the Premier’s Office are evidenced by the length of time already spent finalising such matters on her watch. “Some are still dragging after more than five years. This cannot happen when children are starving,” Keeka said.

IFP president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, called for the termination of the department’s contract with the single service provider, called Pacina Retailers. “As the IFP, we are calling for the immediate termination of this contract. We are also demanding action against those responsible for this mess,” he said.

Despite Dube-Ncube’s assurance that things have since improved since a week ago in which several schools in the province did not receive their food parcels, Hlabisa described the current food situation at most of the KZN’s schools as a “disaster”.