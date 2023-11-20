Njilo’s son Nzuzo granted R10 000 bail

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Businessman Nzuzo Njilo, the son of former Msunduzi mayor Themba Njilo, was granted bail of R10 000 in the Durban Magistrate’s Court recently.

Njilo faces charges of business fraud amounting to R1,5 million relating to a truck sale involving another Durban businessman.

One of the bail conditions is that he hands over his travel documentation within 48 hours of paying his bail. A further condition is that he does not interfere with or communicate with witnesses.

“The matter has been remanded to February 15 for further investigations,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara.

In April, police in Port Shepstone were seeking the assistance of community members in locating Njilo and another businessman, Kwanda Ntshangase, after warrants of arrest were issued by the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court.

The two are alleged to have masqueraded as salesmen who pretended to be selling a truck in May 2021. The unsuspecting buyer went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and later paid the two a substantial amount of money.

“The truck was never delivered and since then the duo could not be contacted and their whereabouts remain unknown,” said police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda at the time.

He said the police have uncovered that certain information on the sale agreement was fraudulent and a criminal case was opened.

The men handed themselves over after their pictures were shared publicly by the police.