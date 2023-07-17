Tourism boost for Drakensberg

By Shorné Bennie

The Drakensberg cable car project is set to bring in sustainable employment and boost tourism to the area.

MEC for Economic Development and Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea), Siboniso Duma, conducted an oversight visit on Saturday to monitor the progress of the project that was restarted in May this year.

During his visit to the Mazizini area, the proposed location for the project, Duma said the project will also allow for several other projects which will contribute to permanent employment and the development of more businesses.

ALSO READ | KZN tourism sector on the rebound says Duma

“It will bring about an increase in business in the area, which will create a considerable number of new jobs, particularly in the construction and hospitality industries, including the increase in the number of retail and restaurant outlets. The cableway itself will place 151 people in permanent and sustainable formal jobs.

The seven ancillary projects attached to the anchor project will generate hundreds more jobs and business opportunities will extend to all sectors of the economy,” said Duma. READ MORE Blown transformers spark multiple protests across city

The MEC added that not only will the cable car project boost tourism in the area, but also the tourism of bordering provinces, as well as Lesotho.

“The area attracts both international and domestic leisure tourists, who mostly come for hiking and adventure. The plan is for the cableway to be located in a part of the Drakensberg that currently has minimal tourism infrastructure and accommodation.

ALSO READ | Tourism identified at KZN’s economic recovery and reconstruction plan

“This will unleash the tourism potential of this area without impacting on existing attractions.

The additional volume of tourists the cableway is expected to attract, presents massive opportunities for cross-border initiatives to enhance the tourism product offering, and beyond tourism, look at other investment opportunities.

The Edtea project, implemented by a steering committee led by Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN), in collaboration with Tourism KZN, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, the Thukela District Municipality and the traditional council in the area, is part of the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism Master Plan.

Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal

TIKZN CEO Neville Matjie provided a status update on the project at a briefing session at the Bergville Sports Complex.

He said a feasibility study and business plan had already been developed and there was interest in the project from an investor perspective.

ALSO READ | Snowfall brings an icy chill to KZN residents

“However, certain studies still need to be completed, including packaging the project for investment,” Majie said. The visit included engagements with the local executives, the tribal council members led by Inkosi Yase-Mazizini, Inkosi Miya and other stakeholders.

Okhahlamba Local Municipality

Okhahlamba Local Municipality mayor Vikizitha Mlotshwa said it was encouraging to have the MEC visit the site as it demonstrated his department’s commitment to bringing the project to fruition, which would in turn bring much-needed job opportunities.

MEC Duma was accompanied by Matjie and Mlotshwa to where the base and midway stations of the cableway would be, as well as to the snowcapped top, with awe-inspiring 360° views of the Drakensburg Mountains, immersing himself in the experience which tourists will have when the project is completed and operational.