Legal expert weighs in on Matthew Lani case

By Zama Myeza

Does the law allow you to impersonate someone online?

The recent developments in the case of fraud and impersonation against TikTok influencer, Matthew Lani, have raised questions about the legalities around impersonating people online.

Lani, who was accused of identity fraud for impersonating a medical doctor, had his charges dropped on Tuesday by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The Gauteng Department of Health opened a criminal case against Lani for impersonating Dr Sanele Zingelwa, which he claimed was his “legal name” registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Lani had been posing as a Dr Zingelwa on TikTok, claiming to have qualifications from Wits University and giving medical advice to his followers, especially on the topics of HIV prevention and management.

According to Lani’s lawyer, Dumisani Mabunda, Lani was facing one charge of impersonating a doctor.

As we’ve already indicated, his conduct, in actual fact, was just for entertainment. There’s no complainant here who says that he actually consulted with them as a doctor.

NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said that there was not enough evidence to arrest Lani.

Speaking to Weekend Witness, Mjonondwane explained that it is illegal to impersonate a person, but a person cannot be arrested unless the victim opens a case and there is sufficient evidence to charge the suspect.

The evidence has to prove that the act of impersonation had been harmful. If a person decides to impersonate a person like a doctor, lawyer, the police or anyone, they can be arrested for identity theft.

“That can only be done should the victim open a case and prove that harm was caused by the impersonator,” said Mjonondwane.

Cases of impersonation have been on the rise since the invention of the internet.

According to the South African Police Services (SAPS), the law gives a person the right to identity, although it is generally protected under the right to privacy.

This right is infringed if any part of a person’s identity is used in a way that does not fit with the characteristics of the actual person concerned.

A part of a person’s identity is anything that makes that person unique when compared to other people.

The parts of a person’s identity that are relevant to their online identity are their name, likeness and life history.

A person can be held liable for infringing another person’s identity in terms of civil law or criminal law. In terms of civil law, a person can sue another person in violation of the law for infringing their identity.

However, impersonating someone else online will only be a violation of the law if it causes harm to that person; they were impersonated intentionally; and a court finds that the impersonation was wrongful because it was against society’s morals.

In terms of criminal law, the state can prosecute someone under the crime of the unlawful, intentional and serious violation of the dignity or privacy of another for infringing another person’s identity.

Impersonating someone else online can be prosecuted in this way if it damages that person’s reputation; they were impersonated intentionally; and the damage to that person’s reputation is serious.