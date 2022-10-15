Local Hlophe Grill Spice makes TV debut

Londiwe Xulu

The proudly Pietermaritzburg spice, Hlophe Grill Spice, will be used by one of the chefs competing in the Ultimate Braai Master season 8 competition.

Mdu Hlophe, of Hlophe’s Butchery, who is currently in Namibia with the team, Brafia, said he is looking forward to the experience, building good relationships and ensuring that even people in Namibia know about the Hlophe Grill Spice.

Brafia is one of the 10 teams that will be competing in the Ultimate Braai Master season 8, a South African reality cooking show celebrating South Africa’s diversity.

Hlophe said the spice was created in 1994 by his late father, Bongi Hlophe, who died last year.

The family has a franchise of butcheries in Pietermaritzburg and uses the same spice to grill its meat.

Hlophe said his father decided to make his own spices with reduced salt for his customers.

Most of the spices were salty and we wanted something healthier with less salt for the people.

He added that he has been friends with Corne “Borries” Bornman, who is part of the Brafia team, for a while.

He said they are in discussions about plans to grow the Hlophe brand and take it outside the province as well.

Hlophe said Bornman specialises in smoked meat and they are planning on opening a school where they can introduce smoked meat to black-owned butcheries.

It’s a great success for me to be part of the team. They are using the Hlophe spice as their main spice. It would be great if Namibian people enjoyed our grill spice as it will mean a lot for the Hlophe brand. I’m also hoping to take home good memories from everyone in Namibia.

Hlophe said they also create sauces. He said the spices were primarily created to be used with all kinds of meat, but they have been used for cooking and seasoning fried chips as well.

He added they will be opening a store in the Pietermaritzburg CBD soon, selling all the Hlophe spices, which they hope to franchise.

“Everything I do, is for the Hlophe family and business. Being part of this brand has been amazing because more people recognise the brand, which helps grow it.

“The more people know about the spice, the more opportunities to open butcheries in different places,” he said.